Disney Star Bridgit Mendler Opens Up About Her 'Magical' Wedding to Boyfriend Griffin Cleverly

Bridgit Mendler is a newlywed!

The former Disney actress, 26, married longtime boyfriend Griffin Cleverly last month — and she’s still on cloud nine from the special day.

“It was magical,” Mendler told Extra. “There was a great sunset and there was actually even this dude who built a sandcastle behind us while we were getting married — in his board shorts, constructing this beautiful, amazing sandcastle. While we are doing our vows, I could just see him in my eye line.”

The couple tied the knot in an intimate beach wedding surrounded by friends and family. Both Mendler and Cleverly shared photos on Instagram from the ceremony.

In one shot, Mendler and Cleverly are seen walking down the beach together with a sandcastle in the background.

“Still riding the high of the weekend,” she captioned the photo on Oct. 17. “Thank you to everyone for the abundance of love that you showered on griff and I. We are so excited for this new chapter.”

Cleverly also posted a sweet tribute in celebration of the big day.

“Got to marry my wild love this weekend. Looking forward to a life of learning, exploring, and love with this one!” he wrote. “Glad for all the wonderful family and friends that were able to be a part of it. Won’t forget the warmth, kindness, and help of those all around us. Here’s to our new family!!”

Mendler announced her engagement to Cleverly on Instagram in April after more than two years of dating.

“We thought we should share the news,” she captioned a photo of the couple smiling as Mendler showed off her engagement ring. “Griff you are a deep thinker, a steadfast companion, a cheerleader and a challenger, and the biggest goof I know. Looking forward to holding ur hand forever.”

Mendler played Juliet van Heusen on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Selena Gomez beginning in 2009 and transitioned to the lead role of Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie in 2010. She later appeared in the Disney Channel original movie Lemonade Mouth and contributed several songs to the film’s soundtrack.

After her Disney days, the actress appeared on Undateable and Nashville. She also has been focusing on her singing career.