Disney+ Series Prop Culture Shows Iconic Sets from Pirates of the Caribbean, Mary Poppins & More

Film collector Dan Lanigan hosts a new Disney+ series, Prop Culture, which revisits the costumes, props and sets of classic Disney films, including Mary Poppins, Pirates of the Caribbean and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

“I believe that movies have the magical power to take us away from our everyday troubles to the most amazing times and places,” Lanigan tells PEOPLE. “Part of that magic still resides years later in the ‘prop artifacts’ left over from the filmmaking process. Whether it’s Mary Poppins’ carpet bag, Jack Sparrow’s pirate sword, or even an original Sally puppet from The Nightmare Before Christmas, these rare ‘working art’ pieces are special only because the films they remind us of are an important part of our culture’s collective memory.”

On each episode of the family friendly series (check out the exclusive trailer above), Lanigan will go on an adventure to revisit one memorable Disney film, encountering some of the creators who made the film possible along the way.

In the premiere episode, viewers will have the chance to see Walt Disney’s fully restored office, where many of the ideas for 1964’s Mary Poppins were born, as well as iconic set pieces like the carpet bag belonging to the titular nanny (played by Julie Andrews), an original carousel from the “Jolly Holiday” musical number and sketches of Andrews’ original costumes.

“These artifacts [as well as the others featured in the series] are the physical proof that these movies were crafted, more than just exposed film or digital imagery,” Lanigan says. “They can help tell the stories of the amazing people who brought these cherished films to life.“

All episodes of Prop Culture will be available May 1 on Disney +; each of the films featured in the series is also available on Disney+.