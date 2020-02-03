Disney Reveals First Footage of Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision

The 2020 Super Bowl had something for Marvel fans as well.

Disney dropped the first footage of three of its upcoming shows: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, in a commercial during the game.

While the teaser was brief, it showed Anthony Mackie’s Sam “Falcon” Wilson throwing Captain America’s shield, before featuring Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier confronting villain Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl.

The teaser then cut to footage from WandaVision, and highlighted Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a house, seemingly bouncing between realities. In a statement, Disney described the show as blending “the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

“[The] two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives,” the description reads, “begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Tom Hiddleston also briefly returned as Loki, who died in Avengers: Endgame.

All three shows will “soon” be available on the company’s streaming service, Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are slated for release this year, while Loki will be released in 2021.

RELATED: Every Single Super Bowl 2020 Celebrity Commercial You Need to See — So Far

Image zoom Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Disney+

In November, Mackie and Stan took over the Marvel Studios Instagram account to announce the first day of filming on their series.

“I’m showing everybody how we doing it, Marvel-style, VIP status,” Mackie said.

“It’s Falcon all day,” he added, referencing his Avengers character.

Stan then took over the social media account, saying he is “very excited” about the announcement. Mackie feigned outrage about his costar’s hijacking of his Instagram takeover.

RELATED: Teams Stand on 24-Yard Line for Moment of Silence at Super Bowl LIV to Honor Kobe Bryant

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, slated for a fall 2020 premiere on Disney’s new streaming service, takes place after Avengers: Endgame, the blockbuster that became the highest-grossing film of all time earlier this year. At the end of that installment, Captain America passed on his shield to the Falcon.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are faced off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.