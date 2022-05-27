Disney+ Drops First Teaser Trailer for Upcoming Willow Sequel Series: 'A New Adventure Begins'

The upcoming Willow series — which follows the events of the 1988 film of the same name — will begin streaming on Disney+ Nov. 30

On Thursday, Disney+ unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the new series, which is based on and serves as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name.

As various scenes of different locales flash onscreen at the start of the video, a woman is heard in a voiceover, stating, "There is a story of a child destined to be an empress, and the unlikely hero who would protect her."

Star Warwick Davis then appears in front of viewers as sorcerer Willow Ufgood, before various other scenes from the series flash onscreen, centering around a mythical battle between good and evil.

"This fall, a new adventure begins. ✨," a description of the clip reads on YouTube.

The original Willow film was imagined by Star Wars creator George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. The latter returns as an executive producer on the forthcoming series.

Willow starred Davis, 52, as a sorcerer determined to save the life of a child — Elora Danan — being hunted by a queen. After the original film, Lucas, 78, commissioned a three-part novel series from Chris Claremont, which takes place 15 years later.

Alongside Davis, the film also stars Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk and Joanne Whalley.

Talisa Garcia is also set to star, marking the first time in Disney's history that an openly trans person will play a cisgender role.