Hilary Duff to Star in Lizzie McGuire Reboot from Disney+

Lizzie McGuire lives again!

During the D23 Expo convention on Friday, Disney announced it is rebooting one of the most popular Disney Channel shows of all time, Lizzie McGuire, and (get excited) Hilary Duff will return as the titular character.

The new Lizzie McGuire series, which will air on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the series.

“The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff, 31, said on stage about the revival, Entertainment Weekly reported. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

“She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” said Duff. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Duff additionally confirmed that the animated alter ego of Lizzie’s inner thoughts will return. “She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” she said, and added: “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”

The actress also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus#D23Expo. Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ….the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!”

The original series ran from 2001-04, and followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, and featured her animated alter ego that represents her true feelings. It also included the 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime in Rome, Italy, after her graduation.

Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Halle Todd, and Robert Carradine also starred in the original series.

In December, Duff teased a revival of the popular Disney Channel series.

“There’s been some conversations,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

Nonetheless, she still had much love for the character and the animated alter ego. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing,” said Duff.

The series ultimately shot Duff into fame. She has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, and has also produced five studio albums, her most recent in 2015. She currently stars in TV Land’s hit series Younger.

Duff is currently engaged to DJ and singer Matthew Koma. In October, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Blair. She is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.