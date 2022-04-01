Disney+ Pushes Obi-Wan Kenobi Debut by 2 Days — but Promises an Extra Premiere Episode

Star Wars fans will have to wait just a few days longer for Disney+'s new series.

The highly-anticipated premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi has been pushed two days from its original launch date and will now debut on May 27. Ewan McGregor announced the schedule change in a video posted to Obi-Wan Kenobi's Twitter page on Thursday morning.

"Hello Star Wars fans," he began in the clip. "Thank you for all of your incredible support in response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days."

But to make up for the extra wait time, McGregor, 51, announced an "exciting" surprise to coincide with the premiere.

"The first two episodes will premiere together," he said.

That's right, Disney+ will debut the first two episodes of the series on May 27.

But all Obi-Wan Kenobi future episodes will air on Wednesdays as originally planned, the franchise confirmed on their website.

McGregor is set to reprise his role as the Jedi master in the upcoming Disney+ series, which picks up 10 years after the events that transpired in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with a young Darth Vader in power.

Ewan McGregor - Star Wars Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith - 2005 Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

While plot details have largely been kept a secret, Mcgregor has expressed his excitement over returning to the Star Wars universe after so many years.

(McGregor took over the role originated by Alec Guinness for the prequel trilogy, playing Obi-Wan in The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). McGregor also made a voice cameo in the role for the latest installment, 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.)

"The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great," McGregor told Jimmy Kimmel last year. "It's all still there, it feels good. It's great scripts and great people to work with and it's great, I'm having a great time."

Along with McGregor, Hayden Christensen has been confirmed to revive his performance as Anakin Skywalker in the six-episode series. The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie.