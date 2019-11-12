Disney+ Has Officially Launched! Here’s How to Start Streaming Your Favorite Movies and Shows

Image zoom Chesnot/Getty

Disney+ is the company’s new on-demand, ad-free streaming service

It features hundreds of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars , and National Geographic

A subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year

It just got a whole lot easier to bring a little Disney magic into your homes — the Walt Disney Company’s highly anticipated streaming service is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Disney+ is the latest streaming service to launch this year (just 10 days after Apple TV+) and features hundreds of titles from the company’s extensive portfolio. Customers can enjoy the endless entertainment of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic all in one place for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, which saves you $13.89 if you get a yearly subscription. The service can also be bundled with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month.

What do you get with Disney+?

If you’ve ever wished for a library full of all things Disney, this is exactly that. The studio released a long list of feature films and animated series you can watch on the platform. But perhaps most exciting is the never-before-seen movies, TV shows, and documentaries that are coming to Disney+ as well. Included in these new titles are original shows like the first live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney+ also announced a Hocus Pocus sequel, along with a reboot of the hit Disney channel series, Lizze McGuire, starring Hilary Duff, along with several other new series.

And if your family is full of Disney fanatics, rejoice — you can stream four different Disney titles on four devices at the same time, with select titles being available to stream in 4K (the highest resolution). What’s also great about the streaming service is that it’s completely ad-free. Yes, that means no commercial breaks. It also comes with the ability to download unlimited titles on up to 10 devices, so Disney+ has got you covered if you’re traveling for the holidays and need in-flight entertainment.



How to Watch Disney+?

Disney recently announced that the streaming service would be available on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and LG. It can also be streamed on desktop, iOS, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Android, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Sony TV, Roku, and Xbox One.

Verizon is also offering customers an entire year of Disney+ for free if you’re a Verizon Unlimited customer or switch to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.

Disney+ is currently available to stream in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. Click here to subscribe to Disney+ now, and start enjoying all of your favorite Disney movies and TV shows in one place.