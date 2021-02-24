Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates for Marvel Studios' Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Loki will premiere on June 11, with The Bad Batch hitting Disney+ on May 4

Disney+ has a whole host of new shows coming this spring, including some from the Marvel and Star Wars universes.

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, will premiere on June 11, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Loki, the God of Mischief, as he steps out of his brother's shadow. In addition to Hiddleston, it stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Hiddleston previously teased Loki during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, telling fans his character has "a lot of psychological evolution" to work through.

"You guys saw Avengers, right? So he's still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there's a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started."

During a Wednesday Q&A, Marvel studios president Kevin Feige gave an update on two other Marvel series coming soon to Disney+. She-Hulk starts filming in a few weeks, Feige said, and Moon Knight will begin right after.

Also on Wednesday, Disney+ announced that the animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on May 4.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The show's characters — the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch — were first introduced in The Clone Wars, which premiered in 2008 on the Cartoon Network and wrapped its final season on Disney+ last year.

Each member of the group possesses a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the new series, the Bad Batch must find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.