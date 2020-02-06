Disney+ Is Offering Gift Subscription Cards for Valentine’s Day — Here’s How to Get One

Image zoom Chesnot/Getty

Disney+ is here to bring a little magic to your Valentine’s Day!

Since launching in November, the popular streaming service has gained an impressive 28.6 million subscribers. But if your special someone isn’t yet one of them, a year of Disney+ might be the very best thing you can get for the romantic holiday — and not just because it’s essentially a gift for the both of you. Since it’s not exactly a present you can wrap, the company has made it easier to surprise your Valentine by offering gift subscription cards.

What’s great about purchasing a Disney+ gift subscription card is that you can choose the date it’s delivered via email, meaning you can have it sent on February 14 (the actual holiday) or even sooner if you want them to start enjoying it right away. To purchase one, just click here to get to the landing page and hit the “Buy Now” button. You’ll then be directed to fill out your name, email address, and payment information, along with the contact information of the person you would like to send a subscription to.

Image zoom

A subscription card costs $69.99 and will gain the recipient access to one year of unlimited Disney+ streaming, which includes all of Disney’s original feature films, animated series, and TV shows, along with the newly announced Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, which are all coming to the service later this year. They’ll also be able to feel the love by streaming the new live-action Lion King movie, featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogan.

RELATED: The New Live-Action Lion King Is Streaming on Disney+ Right Now

Make sure your recipient doesn’t already have a subscription — the card can only be redeemed by new members, and it can’t be used to renew someone’s pre-existing subscription for another year. The card is only available for a subscription to Disney+; for the Disney+ bundle that includes ESPN+ and Hulu, head here to subscribe.

Picture this for your February 14 plans: A romantic dinner followed by a little Disney+ streaming at home after to celebrate the day of love. Sounds pretty perfect to us! Give the gift of streaming endless Disney entertainment this Valentine’s Day.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.