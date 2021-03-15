The Disney+ series will follow Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Team Up in Final Trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next TV adventure is almost here.

On Monday, Disney+ dropped the final trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which premieres on the streamer Friday and features an epic team-up of former Avengers Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

The 2-minute long trailer opens with an ominous scene of Sam using Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield, which he was given at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

"It feels like it belongs to someone else," Sam says as he uses the shield to perfection.

"That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people," says Bucky.

The trailer goes on to tease an action-packed and emotional journey Sam and Bucky will go on together, including a threat from villain Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who last faced-off against the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

The six-episode series, created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, will also star Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes exactly two weeks after the season finale of WandaVision. The series, which starred Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, received critical acclaim.

Disney+'s next Marvel series, Loki, is set to debut in May 2021, while Hawkeye is expected to be released later this year.