Disney+ Is Offering Gift Subscriptions Just in Time for the Holidays — Here’s How to Get One

Image zoom Chesnot/Getty

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Disney is making it even more magical with the gift of Disney+!

The company’s new streaming service has taken over millions of screens everywhere since it first launched in November. In fact, more than 10 million people have already subscribed to the service (some got it for $10 off on Cyber Monday), and it is estimated to gain nearly 60 million subscribers by the end of the year. But if you know someone who hasn’t yet taken the plunge, you can spread a little holiday cheer by gifting them an entire year of Disney movie-watching.

Disney+ is now offering digital gift subscription cards for the holidays! Here’s how it works: To gift a subscription card, simply click here to get to the landing page and hit the “Buy Now” button. You’ll be directed to enter your name and email, along with the recipient’s contact information. Disney+ will then email you on the day of purchase with instructions on how to redeem the gift.

Image zoom

You can select which day you’d like the recipient to receive an email notifying them of their new subscription, meaning you can set it to be delivered as early as the day of purchase or as a fun surprise on Christmas Day. The subscription card costs $69.99 (the same price as a one-year subscription), and will unlock them access to hundreds of Disney feature films, animated series, and new original shows like the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, and the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. They’ll also be able to watch its new Christmas movie, Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner.

Before gifting, double check that the person doesn’t already have a subscription because the card can only be redeemed by new members. Essentially this means you can’t gift someone who already has a subscription another full year of Disney+. This also excludes the bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu.

‘Tis the season to bring a little Disney magic into someone else’s home! If you know a person or family that doesn’t have a subscription, click here to give them the gift of endless Disney entertainment so they can have a Merry Christmas and a happy streaming New Year!