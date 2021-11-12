Disney+ Day Is Here with an Epic $1.99 Subscription Deal — but Not for Long
Today is Disney+ Day, which means Disney is slated to make tons of announcements regarding Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and plenty of other content. To help fans properly celebrate, Disney launched a deal that allows both new and returning subscribers who don't currently have an active membership to get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99.
With this $1.99 first-month Disney+ membership deal, after the first month ends, the subscription renews for the standard $7.99 per month. The deal ends November 14, so you still have a few days left to sign up and stream your favorite shows and movies at an epically low price for a whole month. Now is a particularly opportune time to sign up since today marks the arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Tangled Ever After on the streaming platform. Star Wars fans will also want to take advantage of the deal because they can now stream Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, and in December, they'll be able to watch The Book of Boba Fett.
Sign Up! Disney+ Day $1.99 First-Month Subscription Sale (orig. $7.99 per month); disneyplus.com
Some of the Disney+ Day announcements, trailers, and clips for upcoming shows and movies have already been dropped on Disney+ Twitter. Anyone who loved The Proud Family will be happy to know The Proud Family Louder and Prouder is coming to Disney+ in February 2022. That month will also bring a twist on a classic, with the new Disney Original Movie, Sneakerella, set to premiere on February 18.
On December 8, National Geographic's Welcome to Earth Series will be available for streaming, with Will Smith set to host the show. And that's not all that's new for National Geographic — Chris Hemsworth is getting his own National Geographic show called Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, which will launch for streaming in 2022.
If you grew up reading The Spiderwick Chronicles, a live-action original series based on the books will be available for streaming on Disney+. Overall, avid childhood readers will be happy to know there's no shortage of book-inspired content coming to Disney+, with a new animated movie of Diary of a Wimpy Kid premiering on December 3, too.
A bunch of Marvel Original Series are also on there way to Disney+, including I Am Groot, X-Men '97, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year, to name a few. And fall 2022 will bring Hocus Pocus 2, which sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, as well as a live-action Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.
These are only a few of the announcements Disney+ has made so far. To see more of what's coming to Disney+ and keep up-to-date with the new show and movie updates throughout the day, be sure to check out Disney+'s Twitter account. And if you find yourself thrilled by all that's soon to come to Disney, don't miss out on your chance to subscribe and save with this $1.99 first-month membership deal.
