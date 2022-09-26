Here's Exactly How You Can Watch 'Dancing with the Stars' This Season

If you love star-studded competitions, show-stopping outfits, and eye-catching choreography, you may be looking for a way to watch the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. This season is exclusively available for streaming on Disney+, so you will need to sign up for a subscription plan if you hope to watch the competition.

The latest season premiered on September 19, and a new episode airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. As of now, there's only been one live performance and one elimination, so it's not too late to subscribe to Disney+ to experience most of the show unfold live.

There are three options available for the streaming service. You can pay $8 a month, which is best if you only want to watch DWTS since you can cancel your plan once the show ends and not spend any extra money on additional months. However, if you'd like to enjoy the other content Disney+ has to offer all year long, you can opt for the yearly plan, which averages out to a little under $7 per month.

Disney +

Subscribe Now! Disney+, $7.99 per month; disneyplus.com

Looking to watch more content? Then consider getting the Disney Bundle plan, which includes Hulu (without ads), Disney+, and ESPN+. While this is the most expensive plan at $20 per month, it can be worth it if you want to stream other newly released shows like The Kardashians and Atlanta, along with golf games, football matches, and more live events.

This year's cast includes Selma Blair, who has talked about what competing in DWTS means to her as someone who is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Jordin Sparks, who's no stranger to competitive TV series considering she's a former American Idol champ, is also starring in season 31. Viewers will even get to watch some friendly family competition since TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is competing alongside her mom, Heidi D'Amelio.

Get ready to watch your fave celebs dance against each other and subscribe to Disney+ so you can catch up on DWTS before you fall more behind on the newest season.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.