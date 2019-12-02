Disney+ Just Introduced a Magical Cyber Monday Sale — Here’s What You Need to Know

Though it officially launched just last month, Disney+ has already become one of the most talked-about streaming services out there. The Internet is abuzz with word of all the new series, classic faves, and reboots available to watch through the platform — we’re looking at you, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. And if that weren’t enough, the Walt Disney Company just gave us more to freak out over: Today, customers can purchase their first year of Disney+ for $59.99, $10 off the original annual subscription price.

Whether you’re in it for the nostalgia factor (the service features hundreds of early 2000s Disney movies) or just want to see baby Yoda in the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, you won’t want to miss out on this Cyber Monday deal. In addition to programming from Disney and Star Wars, Disney+ includes shows and movies from Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic, meaning there’s truly something for everyone in your household to enjoy. Plus, it can be streamed on a long list of major outlets, including Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG, desktop, iOS, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Android, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Sony TV, Roku and Xbox One.

Image zoom Chesnot/Getty

Still not convinced? Disney+ has more up its sleeve: The service can stream up to four titles on four different devices simultaneously, making it ideal for families who are divided in their fandom. Last but most certainly not least, it’s entirely ad-free and allows for unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, making it the perfect companion for holiday travels.

The Disney+ Cyber Monday discount may not include a free trial, but when you know you’ll be hooked from the start, who cares? Click here to get your hands on this magical one-day markdown — there’s no telling whether the streaming service will ever be this affordable again.

Buy It! Disney+ subscription, $59.99/year (orig. $69.99/year); disneyplus.com