Disney+ Briefly Crashes as Fans Overwhelm Service to Watch WandaVision's Newest Episode

WandaVision fans have pushed the limits of Disney+.

The streaming giant experienced a brief, 10-minute outage early Friday morning after the newest episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-based series dropped, with fans signing on en masse to view the latest in Wanda and Vision's Westview adventures.

According to Downdetector.com, more than 15,000 reports of problems were recorded around 3 a.m. EST, when the newest episode — the seventh in the hit miniseries — was released on the platform. An outage map shows that most of the issues were reported from the West Coast, in big cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

While the outage reports dropped significantly over the next 15 minutes and beyond, many users expressed their frustration on social media, with posts that included screengrabs from their failed attempts to log into Disney+ and/or stream within the app.

A rep for Disney+ declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

WandaVision revolves around Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and her fellow-Avenger beau Vision (Paul Bettany), an all-powerful android, exploring life as a married couple in suburbia but told via different classic TV sitcom tropes across several decades.

The premise of Marvel's newest series is the franchise's most unique yet — and that's precisely why Olsen, 32, jumped at the chance to reprise her superhero character, whose last cinematic appearance was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"I always played the sincerity of the film, while everyone else got to have all the fun, jokey stuff," Olsen told PEOPLE last month of Wanda, who was first introduced in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. "But this show gives us the time to know her better and see the levity and love in her."

"It sounds so gimmicky, but it is actually part of the storytelling," she added of the limited series. "Why it happens is answered within the show."

Kat Dennings, who reprises her role of astrophysicist Darcy Lewis from the first two Thor films in WandaVision, appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, where she opened up about starring in the show and admitted she has to remain mostly mum about her role.

First explaining the premise of the hit show, Dennings, 34, then said that Marvel gave her a list of what she "can't say" about WandaVision.