Tell Your Friends! Disney+ Launches GroupWatch Feature Allowing Users to Stream Together

Watch parties are no longer a thing of the past thanks to Disney+.

As people continue to limit social gatherings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Disney+ has released a new feature that allows friends and family to watch their favorite television shows and movies together — even if they are physically apart.

Called ″GroupWatch," the new extension allows up to seven people to watch any piece of content in sync together across their individual devices, including web, mobile, connected TV devices and Smart TVs.

Once a user selects a program to watch, they can send a link to friends to “invite” them to watch the show or movie with them.

While watching, viewers can react in real-time with different emojis that are then displayed to each participant.

“Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favorite Disney+ stories with your favorite people from the comfort of your living room,” said Jerrell B Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+.

The new feature comes just in time for the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2 on Oct. 30. The new season picks up where the first left off, with Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (a.k.a. "Baby Yoda") traveling the galaxy together.

The Mandalorian takes place in the time between the end of the original Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens. It stars Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

Subscribers can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the Details page of series and movies in Disney+'s library.