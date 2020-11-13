To help follow along at home, lyrics will be projected while an animated character guides viewers through

Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Kerry Washington and More to Perform in The Disney Holiday Singalong

The holidays are right around the corner.

On Friday, ABC announced the lineup for The Disney Holiday Singalong, the third iteration in the hit franchise — and Hollywood is coming out in full force to help bring the holiday cheer this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And theater fanatics might want to grab their tissues — for the first time since Broadway shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, casts for The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen will reunite to sing a special performance of "Let It Go."

To help follow along at home, lyrics will be projected while an animated character guides viewers through the one-hour musical event.

Image zoom Credit: Joan Marcus/Disney

See the full list of performances below, with additional appearances to be announced at a later date:

Andrea Bocelli: "Silent Night"

BTS: "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

Michael Bublé: "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

Ciara: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Chloe x Halle: "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert: "Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"

Julianne Hough: "Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"

Adam Lambert: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Leslie Odom Jr.: "What's This?"

Katy Perry: "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"

Pink - "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"

Kerry Washington: "Joy to the World"

The special will also help raise awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to give back to families and communities in need.

The Disney Holiday Singalong airs Nov. 30 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.