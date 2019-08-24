Get’cha head in the game, because the trailer for Disney+’s High School Musical television series is here.

Disney dropped the first trailer for the series, titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, on Friday during the D23 Expo convention.

In the trailer, the students of East High are ready for their time in the spotlight as they learn their school will be putting on a production of High School Musical.

“I’ve seen the original movie 37 times, and the first 15 minutes of both sequel,” one student says, while Nini (Oivia Rodrigo) hopes to snag the role of Gabriella, played by Vanessa Hudgens in the films.

Unsurprisingly, a love triangle ensues when Ricky (Joshua Bassett), a charismatic skater, auditions for the musical in an attempt to win back his ex Nini. However, she already has found a new man in the form of E.J. (Matt Cornett), who wears a Troy Bolton basketball jersey, just like Zac Efron did in the original movie.

When it comes time for audition results, Nini and Ricky win the roles of Gabriella and Troy, respectively, much to the ire of E.J., who seemed poised to be the next Troy Bolton.

The former couple is forced to put their differences aside to put on a successful show, as the teaser shows more dancing, singing and drama to come, with (of course) the sound of a HSM classic, “Stick to the Status Quo.”

Earlier this week, PEOPLE offered an exclusive first-look photos at the show, which will air on Disney’s streaming service.

“Doing theater is all about finding your tribe,” creator and showrunner Tim Federle told PEOPLE. “I can’t wait till the world meets the crazy-talented new tribe of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.”

The original High School Musical movie — starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman — premiered on the Disney Channel on Jan. 20, 2006. A sequel followed on the network on Aug. 17, 2007, and then a third (centered around the group’s big graduation) hit theaters on Oct. 24, 2008.

The original story followed Troy Bolton (Efron), a star basketball player who starts thinking he also might like to sing (and participate in the school musical) after a ski lodge song with Gabriella (Hudgens), who winds up being the new girl in his school.

“There aren’t a lot of writers who get to launch a new streaming platform like Disney+,” Federle said. “It’s a privilege to create a love letter to fans of the original High School Musical movies while also making an irreverent, feel-good musical for a new generation.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series launches with Disney+, a new streaming platform, on Nov. 12.