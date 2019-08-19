Disney+'s High School Musical Series First Look: Is This the New Troy and Gabriella?

If this doesn’t have you singing, we’re not sure what will.

When the Disney+ streaming service launches, it will also mark the kickoff of the much-anticipated High School Musical television series, aptly (or confusingly, at least for our copy editors) titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The show follows a group of high school juniors putting on their school’s theatrical production of (you guessed it) High School Musical. And PEOPLE has exclusive first-look photos at the whole thing. Will there be a new Zac Efron or Vanessa Hudgens in the bunch?

RELATED: Ashley Tisdale Turns Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ Performance Into a High School Musical Meme

“Doing theater is all about finding your tribe,” creator and showrunner Tim Federle tells PEOPLE. “I can’t wait till the world meets the crazy-talented new tribe of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.”

Ricky (Joshua Bassett) is a charismatic skater who auditions for the musical in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), despite her new boyfriend, E.J. (Matt Cornett). And E.J. even wears a Troy Bolton basketball jersey, just like Efron did in the original movie.

Image zoom Natalie Cass/Disney+

But Ricky has his guitar… and possibly the lead role opposite Nini? That could be a good way to win her heart, which his why he’s auditioning in front of drama teacher Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and choreographer Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez).

Image zoom Fred Hayes/Disney+

Check out how Nini is reacting to Ricky’s audition as she sits beside E.J. and his cousin Ashlyn (Julia Lester). Sounds like we might have a showmance love triangle on our hands!

Image zoom Natalie Cass/Disney+

Nini nabs the lead — and looks gorgeous in Gabriella’s iconic red dress.

Image zoom Fred Hayes/Disney+

The original High School Musical movie — starring Efron, Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman — premiered on the Disney Channel on Jan. 20, 2006. A sequel followed on the network on Aug. 17, 2007, and then a third (centered around the group’s big graduation) hit theaters on Oct. 24, 2008.

The original story followed Troy Bolton (Efron), a star basketball player who starts thinking he also might like to sing (and participate in the school musical) after a ski lodge song with Gabriella (Hudgens), who winds up being the new girl in his school.

Image zoom Disney Channel /Everett

“There aren’t a lot of writers who get to launch a new streaming platform like Disney+,” Federle says. “It’s a privilege to create a love letter to fans of the original High School Musical movies while also making an irreverent, feel-good musical for a new generation.”

RELATED: The Cast of High School Musical 10 Years Later: No One Knows Who We Are Anymore!

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series launches with Disney+, a new streaming platform, on Nov. 12. The first episode of the series will be screened at D23 Expo on Friday — and the full cast will be in attendance for a panel afterward.