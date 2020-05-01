Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Announces Halsey, Shakira, Donald Glover and More Performers 

The second hourlong musical television event will air May 10 on ABC

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is shaping up to be another star-studded affair.

On Friday, ABC announced the first wave of performances for the upcoming hourlong musical television event, which will once again feature stars and their loved ones leading a nationwide group karaoke session of their favorite Disney tunes from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Performances include the following:

"A Whole New World" — Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" — Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Hakuna Matata" — Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" — Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" — Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" — Miguel

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" — Julianne Hough, Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" — Shakira

"When I Am Older" — Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Zero to Hero" — Keke Palmer

As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will return as host. Additional celebrities and performance details will be revealed soon.

The special will once again raise money for Feeding America, an organization supporting people facing hunger and the food banks who help them during the pandemic.

The first Disney Family Singalong aired April 16 and garnered 13 million viewers. The broadcast featured artists like Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera delivering memorable covers of classic tunes from the Disney pantheon.

The cast of High School Musical reunited for a performance of "We're All In This Together," and Beyoncé even made a surprise appearance.

Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs May 10 at 7 p.m ET on ABC.