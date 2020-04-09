'Disney+ Dream Job'! How You Can Get Paid to Watch the Streaming Service While at Home

Image zoom Disney

Disney fans, this one’s for you!

Reviews.org has created the ultimate “dream job” — and it could be yours.

The website has “re-opened” its “Disney+ Dream Job with a few modifications” for those who want “some extra money and something entertaining to watch to help you get through the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19,” the job listing states.

If you’d like the chance to be compensated for watching TV while sheltering at home because of coronavirus, Reviews.org will “pay you $200 (in a Visa Gift Card) and supply a year-long subscription to Disney+ (also via gift card) to 10 lucky applicants.”

The selected candidates have five simple assignments they must complete: “1. Relax. 2. Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours. 3. Fill out the winner’s survey. 4. Watch a Disney movie. 5. Spend your $200 on whatever you want.”

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident.

As to what the chosen applicants will watch? “The Mandalorian, The Imagineering Story, Frozen 2 and ‘any Disney movie you can think of” are among the “ideas for things you could start binge-watching on Disney+.”

If you’re interested in applying, you must act fast — submissions will close at 11:59 p.m. MST on Friday.

Americans are continuing to social distance and isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, and interest in television is at an all-time high, with people desperate to find ways pass the time.

To help get through these trying times, PEOPLE has created a list of the best scripted shows to binge watch — including Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Office — while cooped up in the house, which can be found here.