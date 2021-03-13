Descendants: The Royal Wedding Animated Special Coming to Disney Channel This Summer

The special will mark the first Descendants installment without late star Cameron Boyce

A royal wedding is upon us.

Mal and King Ben will tie the knot in an animated special set to premiere this summer, Descendants: The Royal Wedding, Disney Channel announced Friday.

"For many years our love was tried, but our connection could not be denied," says Dove Cameron's Mal in the teaser. "A million moments led to this, where bride and groom will share a kiss."

Along with Cameron reprising her role as Mal, Sofia Carson will return as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog, and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

The special will mark the first Descendants installment without star Cameron Boyce, who tragically died in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the disorder. He was 20. Descendants 3 was released a month after his death.

The absence of Boyce's character, Carlos, will be acknowledged in the Royal Wedding storyline, and Boyce's memory will be honored in the telecast.

"Descendants introduced a fantasy world of stories and characters, anchored in Disney mythology. For the past six years, it captivated young viewers and grew to become among Disney Channel's biggest entertainment franchises ever," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. "It had the benefit of immensely talented stars, who we now welcome back for this animated 'Royal Wedding' special that will bridge the audience to what we hope will be a new chapter of compelling 'Descendants' stories and characters yet to come."