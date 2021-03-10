Gina Carano was fired from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian in February following backlash over controversial social media posts

Disney CEO Says Company Stands for ‘Values That Are Universal’ in Wake of Gina Carano’s Firing

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Gina Carano's firing from The Mandalorian happened because she didn't align with company values.

On Tuesday, the executive held a Q&A during the company's annual shareholders' meeting where one caller asked if Carano was on a "blacklist" for having conservative political views, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chapek, 60, reportedly said he doesn't think Disney is "left-leaning or right-leaning."

The CEO clarified by saying the company stands "for values that are universal: Values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion."

"And we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that's a world we should all live in harmony and peace," Chapek added.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Carano was fired from her role as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian in February after she made several controversial remarks on social media.

The former mixed martial artist began trending with #FireGinaCarano as fans of the show called out Disney and LucasFilm to take action for her digital behavior.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a LucasFilm spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

A rep for Carano did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

After her firing, she announced that she has an upcoming movie project with The Daily Wire, a conservative news and opinion website founded by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams—to develop and produce my own film—come true," Carano said in a statement to Deadline. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob."