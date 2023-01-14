Disney Brings Back 'Phineas and Ferb' for 40 Episodes After Striking a Deal with Creator Dan Povenmire

Phineas and Ferb is returning to the small screen.

During a presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour by Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, the company announced the revival of the iconic animated series for 40 episodes after striking a new overall deal with the original series creator, Dan Povenmire.

The episodes produced will be divided into two seasons. The new contract also included the renewal of the second season of the animated superhero series Hamster & Gretel as well as the development of future live-action projects, according to a press release.

Michael Roman/WireImage

"Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor," Davis said in the announcement. "We couldn't be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way."

Meredith Roberts, executive vice president, Animation, Disney Branded Television, added, "Dan is a true mastermind, and his brilliant brand of storytelling has always been infused with a kind-spirited and optimistic sense of humor which continues to strike a perfect chord with audiences the world over."

"On behalf of everyone at Disney Television Animation, we're so pleased to continue our association with Dan and his inspiring creative team ― visionary producers, writers, animators, song composers and directors who have entertained and connected with generations of viewers," she continued.

A five-time Emmy Awards winner, the show "depicts two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace," the logline from Disney read. The series originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2008 to 2015 before returning as movies with the latest installment debuting on Disney+ in 2020 entitled, Phineas and Ferb the Movies: Candace Against the Universe.

"It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb," Povenmire, 59, shared in a statement. "I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."