Disney+ Drops Action-Packed 'American Born Chinese' Teaser Featuring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are teaming up again for American Born Chinese.

Disney+ dropped the first teaser Sunday for its upcoming original series, starring the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once costars.

The clip opens with Yeoh, 60, dressed as a mythological goddess, as she flies through the air.

"Dark forces will be coming," she says before later warning, "The fate of your world hangs in the balance."

"A gate between earth and heaven is opening," another voice can be heard saying.

The trailer shows one character jumping off a clip in front of a waterfall, while another narrowly misses their opponent, who seemingly duplicates themselves when almost hit by a staff.

Quan also appears in the trailer, as well as Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Stephanie Hsu in a guest-starring role.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The trailer is jam-packed with magic and action, as Yeoh seemingly transports herself at the wave of her hand and defies gravity when she twirls into the air during a fight.

Other displays of magic include one character flying through a room and another emitting a powerful blast of energy in combat.

At one point, someone also crashes through a window, while an animal-like figure strikes a staff down on a football field, shaking the ground below them.

Along with a clip of someone fighting off a tiger in midair, one character sums it up perfectly when they say, "That was insane."

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, "Jin Wang (Ben Wang), is an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods," according to a plot summary from Disney Studios.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel's 2021 superhero blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to direct and serve as an executive producer on the series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

American Born Chinese is available to stream May 24 on Disney+.