Disney Actor Stoney Westmoreland to Serve 2 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Crime Involving a Minor 

This undated booking photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's office shows former Disney channel actor Stoney Westmoreland who has been charged with six felony counts after authorities said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Westmoreland was on the dating app Grindr when he found a profile operated by a police detective in Salt Lake City, near the location of the show "Andi Mack."

Stoney Westmoreland | Credit: Salt Lake County Sheriff via AP