Disney Actor Stoney Westmoreland to Serve 2 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Crime Involving a Minor
Stoney Westmoreland has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
Following the 24-month sentence, Westmoreland will be on 10 years of supervised release, according to the outlet, according to Deadline.
The former Disney Channel actor was previously arrested in Salt Lake City in 2018 and charged in connection with attempting to lure a minor into sex.
Westmoreland, 52, originally faced up to a 10-year-sentence, but he entered into a plea deal with prosecutors that resulted in a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor.
Westmoreland had played Henry "Ham" Mack on Disney's Andi Mack but was fired shortly after his arrest.
E! News reports that as part of his plea deal, Westmoreland has to cooperate with DNA collection and register as a sex offender. His computer devices will also be subject to random search and he has to report all of the accounts he uses for electronic communications and storage, including email and social media.
He is also restricted from contact with individuals who are under 18 years of age without adult supervision, the outlet reported.
Per Deadline, Salt Lake City prosecutors said Westmoreland found a Grindr profile operated by a police detective posing as a 13-year-old. Deadline reports that court documents alleged the actor took a ride-sharing service on December 13 to meet the boy to take him back to his hotel room. Westmoreland was arrested that day.
Utah police alleged that Westmoreland sent pornographic photos to the minor and asked the teen to engage in sexual acts and send nude photos.
On Dec. 24, 2021, Westmoreland was charged with six felony counts for allegedly attempting to have sex with an underage boy.
Westmoreland's lawyer, Wendy Lewis, told TMZ that the doctor who evaluated her client concluded that he thought the exchange was roleplay with an adult online and that the actor didn't actually believe he was communicating with a 13-year-old.