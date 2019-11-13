Disney+ Boasts Over 10 Million Subscribers One Day After Launch

Disney+ has kicked off with a bang.

Just one day after the streaming service launched, Disney announced that over 10 million users have signed up to binge the hundreds of titles available.

That number is reportedly above and beyond Disney’s initial expectations. According to Variety, analysts had projected that Disney+ would achieve 8 million subscribers by the end of 2019. Instead, the streaming service managed to score 2 million more subscribers than their projection in just 24 hours.

In a statement, Disney said it has no plans to release further subscriber data.

Verizon also likely helped Disney bring in its huge numbers. The telecommunications company is offering customers an entire year of Disney+ for free if you’re a Verizon Unlimited customer or switch to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.

The regular subscription for Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. The service can also be bundled with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month.

The service comes with an overload of feature films, TV shows and animated series. Two of Disney+’s most anticipated original shows include The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The library also includes 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, every Star Wars movie, over a dozen of the Marvel films, the Pirates of the Caribbean films and even cult classics like Newsies.

Several National Geographic Channel shows are also available, as are all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Plus, just about every animated classic in the Disney vault can be streamed.

Disney+ will also eventually be home to several brand-new series, including WandaVision featuring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan; and upcoming reboots of Home Alone and Night at the Museum. The first episode of the High School Musical series is already available to watch.

A reboot of Lizzie McGuire is also in the works, with Hilary Duff‘s return as the titular character. And (hopefully in time for next Halloween), a Hocus Pocus sequel has been confirmed.

Disney+ is available for streaming now.