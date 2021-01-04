What to Know About Discovery+, Which Is Streaming Shows from HGTV, Food Network and More

There's another streaming service on the market.

Discovery+, which includes shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and more, is available now. Currently, its library offers more than 55,000 episodes from over 2,500 shows, some of which are new and available exclusively on the platform.

The company has called the new service the "definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service."

"With discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world's definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real life verticals," said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc.

Here's what you need to know about Discovery+ — and how you can watch your favorite shows.

When did it launch?

Discovery+ launched Monday, marking the first streaming service to debut in 2021. Last year saw the releases of NBC's Peacock, HBO Max and Quibi, which has since shuttered.

How much does it cost?

The service costs $4.99/month for a plan that includes advertisements, and $6.99/month for viewers who prefer no ads.

However, there are some ways users can get it for free, at least initially. Discovery has partnered with Verizon to give customers who already have the Play More or Get More Unlimited Plan 12 months of Discovery+ free.

Those who have the Start or Do More Unlimited plans with Verizon will get six months free, according to a release. Check your eligibility for a free trial here.

What shows are included?

In addition to Discovery Channel content, Discovery+ includes shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, OWN, A&E, History Channel and Lifetime.

Chip and Joanna Gaines' new network, Magnolia Network, is also available, as well as the Science Channel, Travel Channel and the BBC.

The classic favorites — think 90 Day Fiancé, Diners, Drive Ins and Dives, and Ghost Hunters — are all available, and the streaming service is also promoting a host of new content exclusive to Discovery+.

Among the original shows are a number of food-based programs, including Bobby and Giada in Italy, a culinary travel show hosted by celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis.

Amy Schumer will also be hosting her own (comedic) cooking show, titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored, while Fixer Upper star Gaines will show off her skills in the kitchen on Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

There will also be three new 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs — 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Journey, all of which will show various behind-the-scenes moments and details about the TLC franchise.