This New Dirty John Trailer with Connie Britton and Eric Bana Will Send Chills Up Your Spine

You may not like Eric Bana when he’s angry — but you’ll really not like him when he’s John Meehan.

The former Hulk plays the title character in Bravo’s adaptation of Dirty John, the true-crime saga based on Christopher Goffard’s Los Angeles Times articles and breakout podcast of the same name, and, as evidenced by this exclusive trailer, he’s both charming and downright terrifying as he woos lonely businesswoman and mother Debra Newell (Connie Britton).

The limited series, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 25, tells the cautionary tale of Debra and con-man John’s doomed whirlwind romance after meeting online that nearly ripped a family apart.

Jordin Althaus/Bravo

In the trailer, we meet Debra’s daughters, Terra (Ozark’s Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple, Vinyl), who become rather quickly skeptical of John.

“If he’s really a bad guy, and not just a jerk, mom will see it,” says Terra. “But what if she doesn’t see it?”

Wondery

“You’re going to find out what I am,” John threatens.

That’ll happen when Dirty John premieres at Sunday, Nov. 25, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.