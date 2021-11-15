Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe Returns to Discovery — Get a Sneak Peek at the All-New Season!

Dirty Jobs is back!

The hit Discovery series, hosted by Mike Rowe, will return for an all-new season on Jan. 2, nearly a decade after it originally wrapped. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Rowe, 59, takes on a series of essential, but often messy or dangerous, jobs.

"Don't try this at home," he advises in one scene.

"We don't do second takes, we don't do a lot of planning, we don't do a lot of scouting, there's no scripting, there's no writing, there's no actors," Rowe later adds to the cameras. "It's an honest look at work through the lens of an honest day."

He continues, "We never know what's going to happen, but we always have a good time and we always wind up learning more than we thought we would."

DIRTY JOBS - Mike Rowe Credit: DISCOVERY

At the end of the clip, Rowe tries out a construction job that seems to test his limits.

"I've got to tell you, man, this is one of the more difficult jobs in my life," he says as he operates welding tools in tight quarters.

Dirty Jobs originally aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2013 and was rebooted as a limited series, Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd Trip, last year. The upcoming season will see the host "back in action as he showcases the unsung heroes of this country," per an official description.

"Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in!" Rowe joked in a statement, quoting The Godfather. "Actually, I've been flattered over the last year by hundreds of letters from loyal fans, urging me to reboot the series, and I'm excited and honored to introduce the country to a new batch of hardworking Americans who aren't afraid to get dirty."

"Also, I can't think of a better way to kick off the new year," he continued.

"Mike Rowe and 'Dirty Jobs' have been part of Discovery's DNA for nearly two decades. I'm especially excited for a whole new generation of viewers to see Mike take on some pretty wild jobs that are messy as they get," added Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. "This series is more than just doing a tough job. It's about shining a spotlight on those who make an impact in our lives without many of us even knowing it."