Dionne Warwick 'Had Fun' Crashing SNL's The Dionne Warwick Talk Show with Ego Nwodim

"Please welcome me," Ego Nwodim said on this weekend's Saturday Night Live as she welcomed Dionne Warwick onto The Dionne Warwick Talk Show, in which she impersonates the singer

Dionne Warwick stole the show this weekend on Saturday Night Live... and it was technically her show to begin with.

The six-time Grammy Award winner, 80, made a surprise appearance Saturday on the recurring sketch The Dionne Warwick Talk Show, in which cast member Ego Nwodim impersonates the iconic singer as the host of her own talk show.

"You know what? I'm tired of interviewing people who are not icons. Please welcome me," Nwodim, 33, said as the real Warwick joined her onstage in a sequined sweatsuit, telling her: "I'm so excited for you that I'm here."

The dueling Dionnes were comedic gold during the brief appearance. "Well, let me ask you something. Dionne, why are you perfect?" Nwodim asked, as Warwick responded, "Darling, I'm not perfect, just very, very good."

They covered some important topics like Dogecoin and the question on everyone's mind: "Why aren't people just called Burt Bacharach anymore?"

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kieran Culkin" Episode 1810 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick and Dionne Warwick as herself during the "Dionne Warwick Talk Show" sketch on Saturday, November 6, 2021 Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Warwick and Nwodim closed out the sketch with a duet of the 1965 song "What the World Needs Now is Love" by Bacharach and Hal David. "Damn, we look good," Nwodim mused in between lyrics.

The "I Say a Little Prayer" artist later raved about her experience on the show, praising Nwodim and costar Punkie Johnson, who plays Warwick's niece and social/branding director Brittani Warrick.

"I had fun at @nbcsnl," Warwick wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to @eggy_boom (ME), @Punkiejohnson (as @BrittaniWarrick), and to the writers, cast, and crew. I had a wonderful time with you all."

She's been a fan of the sketch since Nwodim first debuted it, along with her impersonation of Warwick, in December. Premiering on her 80th birthday, the real Warwick called it a "hilarious birthday gift" at the time.

"That young lady's impression of me was very good," she wrote of Nwodim on Twitter, following it up with more praise: "You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star."

