Caroline Manzo called Dina’s ex-husband Thomas “kind-hearted and caring” in a letter to the court as he awaits trial for allegedly hiring a hitman to attack Dina’s current husband

Dina Manzo is speaking up about estranged sister Caroline Manzo as their family drama continues.

On Tuesday, Dina's friend Luke McKibben shared an Instagram post slamming Caroline and her relationship with Dina's ex-husband Thomas — who has been charged with hiring a hitman with mob ties to attack Dina's current husband. Caroline, 59, is married to Thomas' brother, Albert Manzo.

McKibben shared a photo of Caroline and brother-in-law Thomas, 56, with the words "Thick as Thieves" written above them, and Dina appeared to support his message with a comment below.

"For years I have sat by and watched Dina take the high road over and over," he captioned the post. "Staying silent for many reasons but mainly out of respect for family. There's a million things I could have said throughout the years and spoken up to defend her. She would forbid me to say a word."

"But I can't stay silent while others continue to talk to help keep their relevance," McKibben continued. "You will reap what you sow. And I find this extremely fitting after all they are your most famous words."

Dina, 49, commented, "Normally Lukey I would ask you to take this down but ya know what? I'm starting to think some just expect us to stay quiet while they continue to hurt others…that's what gives them that 'power.'"

"I'll say it again…it's not ok to take kindness for weakness. Plus if I don't laugh at this point I'll just continue to cry. I love you," the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum wrote.

Dina's 25-year-old daughter, Lexi, also commented on the post, writing, "Someone had to say it 🙌."

Caroline and Dina did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The social media drama comes about a week after Caroline voiced her support for Thomas as he awaits his trial for allegedly hiring a hitman to attack Dina's husband, according to NJ.com.

During a two-hour pre-trial hearing on May 21, Thomas' defense attorney said "dozens" of people had written letters of support for him, including Caroline, who called Thomas "kind-hearted and caring," the outlet reported.

Dina Manzo Tommy Manzo Dina Manzo (left) and Thomas Manzo (right) | Credit: Dina Manzo/Instagram

In December, alleged Lucchese crime family soldier John Perna pled guilty to assaulting Dina's current husband, David Cantin, in 2015.

According to a release issued by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito at the time, prosecutors allege that Dina's ex-husband, Thomas, hired Perna to assault Cantin, who was Dina's boyfriend at the time, "in exchange for a deeply discounted wedding reception to be held at Manzo's upscale Passaic County venue."

In June, Thomas pleaded not guilty to paying Perna for the attack. At the time, his bail was set at $100,000 and he was ordered not to have any contact with the victims, including Dina and Cantin, unless an attorney is present.

Thomas and Dina split in 2012 after seven years of marriage and she married Cantin on June 28, 2017.

Following Thomas' arrest in June, Caroline spoke out about the situation, telling Extra TV that the family was "heartbroken."

"We are heartbroken," she said. "This is family on both sides. I want to know the truth and my allegiance will lie with the truth."