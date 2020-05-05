RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo Says She Still 'Bursts Into Tears' 2 Weeks After Father's Death

Dina Manzo is mourning to loss of her father, Joseph Laurita, two weeks after his death.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna, 48, shared a series of emotional posts to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, opening up about the sadness she still feels in the wake of the news.

"It's been 2 week since my dad died and I still burst into tears at nothing and everything," Dina wrote, adding that, "nights are the worst."

She went on to share a video of her father walking down a dock, explaining that, "Right after I stopped filming him, he reached out his hand to me and said, 'Dina, hold Daddy's hand.' "

Dina then recalled how she and husband, Dave Cantin, had been going on walks every day around the same time while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. But on April 20, the day her father died, Dina decided against it.

"For some reason I just wanted to go take a nap instead," she said. "He passed while I was sleeping. I wish I could remember if I had any dreams."

The day prior to that, Dina said, she and Cantin were talking about her father when "a gorgeous white horse literally walked right up to me." It turns out, the horse's name was Joe, just like her father.

"I since found Joe's stall at the stable and now I stop to talk to him...like a crazy person," Dina said.

"My point is, if you are lucky enough to still have your parents, please be good to them," she stressed. "Because when they leave, they take a part of you with them."

Dina and her sister, Caroline Manzo, first broke the sad news of their father's death on April 21.

"I’ll love you forever and always Daddy ❤️," wrote Dina. "You can rest now."

"His favorite song was ‘My Way’ and that’s exactly how he lived his life. His way,” said Caroline, 58, noting the Frank Sinatra classic. "A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again. May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace. Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts. 💔."

Their father had 11 children — including Ann Ricks, Angela Rooney, Francesca D’Annunzio, Chris Laurita, Jamie Laurita, Anthony Laurita, Joseph Laurita, Michael Laurita, and Dominick Laurita.

Chris is married to former Housewife Jacqueline Laurita. He and his brother Jamie both often made appearances on RHONJ throughout the years.

“Yesterday we lost the strongest man I’ve ever known,” Chris, 50, wrote on Instagram. “Right up until the last breath he taught me how to fight and to NEVER give up. He encouraged me to face all the challenges life throws at you head on! I’ll keep fighting Dad and I promise you I will never give up. I’m sure you’re already watching over all of us. R.I.P 4-20-20.”

Commented Jaqueline, 49: “Your dad was a man that did the best he knew how, who remained married to the only woman he truly loved, and raised 11 beautiful children together through all the trails and tribulations, never once giving up! he was a fighter and a provider to the end! May God bless and rest his soul! XOXO.”

Image zoom Joseph Laurita and his granddaughter, Lexi Iaonnou Dina Manzo/Instagram

Image zoom Lauren Manzo and her late grandfather, Joseph Laurita Lauren Manzo/Instagram

Since his death, Dina has been sharing photos of her late father to her Instagram Story, including a sweet throwback pic of her dad holding her 24-year-old daughter, Lexi Iaonnou, when she was a baby.

“Best grandpa,” wrote Dina, adding in another picture that her dad loved Cantin “like his own son.”

Iaonnou posted a gallery of pictures with her grandpa on her Instagram Story, too.

“Thank you for bringing me the best mom in the world and being the most unforgettable grandpa,” Iaonnou wrote. “We will miss you so so much.”

Lauren Manzo Scalia, Caroline’s daughter, looked back on her time with her grandpa as well.

“I hope you’er smiling up there, gramps,” she wrote on Instagram Story, on a photo of her and her late grandfather.