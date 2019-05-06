RHONJ's Dina Manzo Confirms She Married David Cantin in 2017: 'Third Time's a Charm'

Dina Manzo is married — but she’s not exactly a newlywed!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna finally confirmed the news on Monday, revealing that she and her longtime love David Cantin tied the knot on June 28, 2017.

“The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden,” she captioned a selfie of the pair on their wedding day. “In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad. A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars. … and so it is.”

Manzo added the hashtag “thirdtimesacharm,” referencing her previous marriages to George Hadjiapostoli and Tommy Manzo.

So now that my marriage is confirmed. Who’s gonna help me change my last name on here without losing my verification? 🙏 — Dina Manzo (@dinamanzo) May 6, 2019

There has long been speculation about whether Manzo and Cantin, a millionaire entrepreneur, had already gotten married in secret. Manzo spilled the news of their engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live last summer.

“We’ve always been engaged,” she said on the show. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

Asked if she was going to have a big wedding, Manzo joked that it would be “small” and cryptically added that “you’ll learn about it after.”

David Cantin and Dina Manzo Dina Manzo/Instagram

When Lewis started wondering whether the couple was already married, Manzo added fuel to the fire by asking Lewis to call her “Just Dina” rather than “Dina Manzo.”

“I’m not Manzo anymore,” she teased.

Manzo and Cantin have been dating since 2015. In May 2017 — a little over a month before they got married — the two underwent a traumatic experience together after a brutal home invasion left her and Cantin badly beaten and bound in their New Jersey townhouse.

After the attack, Manzo and Cantin moved permanently to the West Coast.

RELATED: Before the Break-in: Looking Back at Dina Manzo’s Post-Housewives Life

Last week, an arrest was made in the case. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced in a press release that James Mainello had been taken into custody at his home for his alleged involvement in the invasion.

Mainello, 51, is one of two men who police suspect brutally attacked the couple before tying them up and making off with personal belongings, such as cash and jewelry.

Mainello faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint. He is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court this week, with an additional detention hearing also expected in order to “determine whether he will be released or detained pending trial,” according to the press release.

If convicted, Mainello faces prison time, ranging anywhere from 18 months to 20 years — though the specific times vary depending on each degree of crime or offense.

It is not clear at this time if Mainello has retained legal representation to comment in his behalf.

Following the news, the couple’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, issued a statement to PEOPLE, commending New Jersey’s law enforcement officers for their work on the case.

“We are so grateful to the New Jersey law enforcement authorities, whose diligent investigation over the last two years culminated in today’s arrest,” Brettler said on Manzo and Cantin’s behalf. “Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being. We’ve had such a great support system.”