RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo Reveals Husband Dave Cantin Is 'Leukemia Free' in Birthday Tribute

Dina Manzo is celebrating multiple milestones for her husband Dave Cantin!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 47, honored Cantin on Instagram Saturday with a sweet message for his 40th birthday and made the exciting news that he is cancer-free.

“I made a list, I wrapped it around my rose quartz and prayed for my scorpio. 🦂 You’re everything I prayed for and more,” Manzo said of Cantin, whom she wed in June 2017.

“I love you @davecantin 💋 Happy Birthday 🎈 Here’s to a lifetime of HAPPY HEALTHY Birthday celebrations together 🥂❤️,” she continued, adding the hashtag, #40andLeukemiaFREE.

Teresa Giudice sent Cantinn well wishes in the comments section, writing, “Happy Birthday @davecantin have the best birthday,” along with several celebratory emojis.

In the photo, Manzo looks lovingly at her husband, as Cantin snaps a selfie of the couple on a boat during their recent trip to Capri, Italy.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Cantin was first diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2011, which his doctor told him was treatable with the use of chemotherapy pills.

“You’ll be back to work in a month,” the doctor told Cantin. “You’re not going to run the Boston Marathon, but you’re going to live.” Just seven days later, Cantin returned to his job and weeks later, he completed the Boston Marathon.

In 2016, the outlet reported that Cantin was taking chemotherapy pills twice a day.

Manzo and Cantin have been together since 2015.

On May 6, Manzo finally revealed that she and Cantin had been married for nearly a year already — they tied the knot on June 28, 2017.

“The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden,” she captioned a selfie of the pair on their wedding day. “In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad. A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars. … and so it is.”

Manzo added the hashtag “thirdtimesacharm,” referencing her previous marriages to George Hadjiapostoli and Tommy Manzo.

There has long been speculation about whether Manzo and Cantin, a millionaire entrepreneur, had already gotten married in secret. Manzo spilled the news of their engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live last summer.

“We’ve always been engaged,” she said on the show. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

Asked if she was going to have a big wedding, Manzo joked that it would be “small” and cryptically added that “you’ll learn about it after.”

When Lewis started wondering whether the couple was already married, Manzo added fuel to the fire by asking Lewis to call her “Just Dina” rather than “Dina Manzo.”

“I’m not Manzo anymore,” she teased.