Dina Manzo Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary With Dave Cantin: 'So Incredibly Grateful for You'

Dina Manzo and Dave Cantin are celebrating their love!

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a photo on Monday to mark her 5th wedding anniversary with Cantin, 41.

In the picture, the couple kissed on a dock with a sunset in the background.

"Happy Anniversary My Love ❤️ " Manzo added. "So incredibly Grateful for you ✨."

In the comments section Cantin gushed about his other half, writing, "Happy Anniversary baby! I love, adore, and cherish everything about you. Best wife ever! ❤️✔️."

He also shared a sentimental post on Monday to mark their anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary baby! Thank you for always supporting all my spontaneous ideas. Thank you for putting up with my fast on the go pace, and most of all, thank you for always loving me the way you do," Cantin said alongside a photo of him and Manzo laughing on the beach.

"To the next hundred years together, my love ❤️," he added.

Manzo and Cantin tied the knot on June 28, 2017. Before that, Dina was married to Thomas "Tommy" Manzo (they split in 2012 after seven years of marriage).

Tommy, 56, is currently awaiting trial after being charged with hiring a hitman with alleged mob ties to attack Cantin back in 2015. He's pled not guilty to those allegations.

John Perna, alleged Lucchese crime family soldier, pled guilty back in December to planning and carrying out an aggravated assault on Cantin.

Both Tommy and Perna were arrested back in June 2020. Perna, 44, was sentenced earlier this month to 30 months in prison for his crime, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Rachael Honig, as well as three years of supervised release. He must pay $17,816 in restitution.

Prosecutors have previously alleged that Perna was hired by Tommy "in exchange for a deeply discounted wedding reception" at The Brownstone, the Passaic County banquet hall Tommy runs with his brother, Albert Manzo.

Albert is married to Dina's sister (and former RHONJ costar) Caroline Manzo. The two sisters have been estranged for years and Caroline's decision to write a letter of support for Tommy recently only ignited their family feud.

Dina Manzo Tommy Manzo Dina Manzo (left) and Thomas Manzo (right) | Credit: Dina Manzo/Instagram

Meanwhile, last month, Tommy was also linked to the May 2017 brutal home invasion that left Dina and Cantin badly beaten and bound in their New Jersey townhouse.

According to a May 11 press release, Tommy was indicted alongside a man named James Mainello for his role as an accomplice to first degree robbery, second degree burglary, second degree aggravated assault, third degree aggravated assault, third degree theft, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third degree criminal restraint. Tommy was additionally charged as the sole actor in two counts of fourth degree stalking of Dina and Cantin.

A lawyer for Tommy has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

