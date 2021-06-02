Thomas Manzo, Dina Manzo's ex-husband and Caroline Manzo's brother-in-law, is awaiting separate trials for his alleged role in two assaults

Dina and Caroline Manzo: Everything We Know About the Family Drama Between the RHONJ Alums

Real Housewives of New Jersey alums and sisters Dina and Caroline Manzo have been embroiled in family drama that has only escalated as Dina's ex-husband awaits two separate trials for allegedly organizing attacks on her and her current husband.

Thomas Manzo, Dina's ex, has been charged with hiring a hitman with mob ties to attack her husband, David Cantin, in 2015. Last month, he was also linked to a 2017 attack on both Dina and David. (Thomas and Dina split in 2012 after seven years of marriage, and Dina married Cantin on June 28, 2017.)

Here's a breakdown of everything we know about the Manzo family drama and legal troubles so far.

2015 Attack on David Cantin

According to a release issued last December by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, alleged Lucchese crime family soldier John Perna pled guilty to planning and carrying out an aggravated assault on Cantin in 2015.

Dina Manzo Tommy Manzo Dina Manzo (left) and Thomas Manzo (right) | Credit: Dina Manzo/Instagram

Prosecutors alleged that Thomas, 55, hired Perna, 43, to assault Cantin, who was Dina's boyfriend at the time, "in exchange for a deeply discounted wedding reception to be held at Manzo's upscale Passaic County venue."

"Perna, who is a 'made man' in the Lucchese Crime Family, planned and carried out the assault on July 18, 2015, with the help of a member of his crew," the release stated. "Perna was armed with a 'slapjack' during the assault. In exchange for committing the assault, Perna held a lavish wedding reception at Manzo's restaurant, just one month later, for a fraction of the price he would otherwise have paid. The reception was attended by over 330 guests, many of whom were members of the Lucchese Crime Family."

According to the original indictment, Thomas was "upset" that Cantin "had an ongoing relationship with" his ex-wife, Dina, and "planned to have a violent assault committed on" Cantin "that would leave a permanent facial scar."

Then, "on or about July 18, 2015," Perna and an accomplice followed Cantin "to a strip mall in Passaic County, New Jersey," where the pair "attacked" Cantin in the parking lot, the indictment stated.

Perna allegedly "used a dangerous weapon, namely a slap jack, with the intent to inflict serious permanent injury" on Cantin.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Thomas' lawyer said, "Mr. Perna, during his plea of guilty, never mentioned that he was involved in this activity, directly or indirectly, with Mr. Manzo. To me, that is evidence of exoneration of Mr. Manzo."

2017 Attack on Dina Manzo and David Cantin

Just a month before Dina and Cantin tied the knot, the couple was the target of a brutal home invasion.

The May 2017 attack left the reality star and Cantin badly beaten and bound in their New Jersey townhouse. Some of their personal belongings, including Dina's $60,000 engagement ring, were also stolen. In the aftermath, Cantin and Dina — who is mom to adult daughter Lexi from a previous relationship — moved permanently to the West Coast.

The first arrest was made in the case in May 2019. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced in a press release at the time that James Mainello had been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the invasion. (It was unclear at the time if Mainello had retained legal representation to comment on his behalf.)

Following the news, Cantin and Dina's attorney issued a statement to PEOPLE on their behalf, commending New Jersey's law enforcement officers for their work on the case.

"We are so grateful to the New Jersey law enforcement authorities, whose diligent investigation over the last two years culminated in today's arrest," they said. "Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being. We've had such a great support system."

Dina Manzo Dina Manzo and her husband David Cantin | Credit: Dina Manzo/instagram

Last month, Thomas was linked to the case for the first time. According to a May 11 press release, he was indicted alongside Mainello for his role as an accomplice to first degree robbery, second degree burglary, second degree aggravated assault, third degree aggravated assault, third degree theft, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third degree criminal restraint.

Thomas was additionally charged as the sole actor in two counts of fourth degree stalking of Dina and Cantin.

If convicted of first degree robbery, Thomas and Mainello face up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, and an additional five to 10 years if convicted of second degree aggravated assault. The third degree charges carry a custodial sentence of three to five years in prison, while the fourth degree offenses carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison.

Lawyers for Thomas and Mainello did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.

Thomas Manzo's Arrests

In June 2020, Thomas was arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2015 attack on Cantin and pled not guilty to paying Perna. At the time, he was ordered not to have any contact with the victims, including Dina and Cantin, unless an attorney is present. He is awaiting trial.

Following his arrest, Caroline spoke out about the situation, telling Extra the family was "heartbroken."

"This is family on both sides," she said. "I want to know the truth and my allegiance will lie with the truth."

"We don't run from things like this, we address them," she added. "And I feel comfortable with that because we are being painted with a brush that does not reflect who we are as people."

Last month, Thomas was arrested once again — this time for his alleged role in the 2017 attack on Dina and Cantin. A week later, on May 21, he was released on bail as he awaits his trial, NJ.com reported at the time.

Caroline Supports Thomas — and Dina Responds

During the May 21 hearing, Thomas' defense attorney said "dozens" of people had written letters of support for him, including Caroline, who called Thomas "kind-hearted and caring" in her letter, according to NJ.com.

Days later, Dina's friend Luke McKibben shared an Instagram post slamming Caroline's support for Thomas. McKibben shared a photo of Caroline and brother-in-law Thomas with the words "Thick as Thieves" written above them, and Dina appeared to support McKibben's message with a comment below.

"For years I have sat by and watched Dina take the high road over and over," he captioned the post. "Staying silent for many reasons but mainly out of respect for family. There's a million things I could have said throughout the years and spoken up to defend her. She would forbid me to say a word."

"But I can't stay silent while others continue to talk to help keep their relevance," McKibben continued. "You will reap what you sow. And I find this extremely fitting after all they are your most famous words."

Dina commented, "Normally Lukey I would ask you to take this down but ya know what? I'm starting to think some just expect us to stay quiet while they continue to hurt others…that's what gives them that 'power.'"

"I'll say it again…it's not ok to take kindness for weakness. Plus if I don't laugh at this point I'll just continue to cry. I love you," the RHONJ alum wrote.

Dina's 25-year-old daughter Lexi also commented on the post, writing, "Someone had to say it."

Caroline and Dina did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment at the time.

Albie Manzo Gets Involved

Caroline's eldest son, Albie Manzo, teased last week that he would discuss family drama on upcoming episodes of his podcast, Dear Albie, prompting Dina to speak out against her nephew.

"Ohhhh shocking… going to speak about it on his podcast for the downloads," Dina commented under the post, according to screenshots of the conversation obtained by a fan. "Unfortunately this will just be a 'storyline' to profit from. What a shame."

Dina Manzo Albie Manzo Dina Manzo, Albie Manzo | Credit: getty (2)

Albie, 35, also supported his mom on Instagram in a comment left on one of his posts.

"Oh, and real quick before anyone gets excited that someone with the last name Manzo posted something so this is your clown a-- chance to leave baseless comments like you think you 'know' something," he wrote.