Dina Lohan to Serve 18 Days in Jail After Pleading Guilty in DWI Case

Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, is heading to jail.

Dina, 59, was previously arrested in January 2020 following a vehicle collision in Long Island, N.Y. She later pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated (DWI).

At the time, her then-attorney Mark Heller confirmed to PEOPLE that she had been charged with "drunk driving, unlicensed operator, unregistered operator, leaving the scene of an accident and several other violations of the vehicle traffic law, in conjunction with a felony charge of drunk driving."

Now, PEOPLE confirms through the Nassau County D.A.'s Office that Dina pleaded guilty to the charges during a plea hearing Tuesday.

The Living Lohan alum was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five-year probation. She will also be required to participate in a victim impact panel and recidivist alcohol probationer program.

Dina was previously facing a six-month sentence and five-year probation for the crime.

Reps for Dina have not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dina previously faced a DWI charge in 2013 when she was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding.

At the time, a Nassau County district court judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service. Her driver's license was also suspended for one year and she was fined $3,000.

In addition to Lindsay, Dina also shares children Michael Lohan Jr., Aliana Lohan and Cody Lohan with ex-husband Michael Lohan. The former couple were married from 1985 to 2007.