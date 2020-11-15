Tiger King Star Dillon Passage Arrested in Texas, Charged with DWI

Tiger King star Dillon Passage was arrested in Texas over the weekend, and charged with driving while intoxicated.

At 6:35 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, Passage — who is married to disgraced former zookeeper Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Joseph Maldonado-Passage) — was booked in the Travis County Jail after being arrested, according to online jail records.

After being pulled over by police, Passage failed his sobriety test, TMZ reported.

Passage, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor offense, as well as resisting arrest, search or transport, another misdemeanor, online jail records show. He is being held on a $3,000 bond.

Late Saturday night, the Netflix star also posted an Instagram Story that appeared to show him during a night out.

The Manor Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In April, Passage told Entertainment Tonight that he was battling depression and drug addiction when he met his husband during the filming of Tiger King.

Passage previously told PEOPLE that he was not able to have frequent communication with his husband, who is serving out a 22-year prison sentence.

"It's something that is a day-to-day thing," he said. "It's kind of my normal life now. It's kind of weird to say, but I've kind of gotten used to our situation."

"The only thing that's keeping us going is really just hoping for the best and these lawyers seem like they have a really good plan to kind of get things executed," Passage explained.

Image zoom Dillon Passage and Joseph Maldonado-Passage | Credit: Dillon Passage/Instagram

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted in April 2019 of plotting a murder-for-hire against animal rights activist Carole Baskin, among other charges. He is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.