Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding

Todd Bridges married designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 friends and family at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California, PEOPLE confirms

By
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 25, 2022 01:07 PM
Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. Credit goes to "Victoria Smith Photography 
Photo: Victoria Smith Photography 

Todd Bridges is married!

The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California.

Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends and family."

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant adds it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with."

TMZ was first to report the news of Bridges' marriage to Hirschi.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. Credit goes to "Victoria Smith Photography 
Victoria Smith Photography 

During her special day, Hirschi walked down the aisle in a gown she designed herself.

"I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she says. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by."

"It was all satin, and it was a fitted bodice with a square neck," Hirschi adds. "And then I have long legs, so I did a split skirt that was kind of like a wrap. And then for the ceremony, I had an 80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil."

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. Credit goes to "Victoria Smith Photography 
Victoria Smith Photography 

The ceremony was followed by a reception at nearby Italian restaurant, Il Cielo, and included a first dance to "At Last" by Etta James. The song is special to the couple because "we both went through a lot before finding each other," Hirschi says.

"We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together, she adds. "We feel so blessed."

Bridges, who parted ways with his first wife Dori in 2012, met his new bride through a mutual friend in March. (Bridges shares son Spencir, 24, and daughter Bo, 25, with Dori, and will now be a stepfather to Hirschi's four children.)

"We met through a friend that I've [known] for a long time named Mandy," Bridges shares. "I was supposed to actually be setting her up with someone else, but it didn't go that way. When I met her, I was like, 'I'm not going to set her up with anyone else. I want her for myself.' "

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. Credit goes to "Victoria Smith Photography 
Victoria Smith Photography 

When it came time to propose, Bridges tells PEOPLE that he decided the perfect place to pop the question was by the ocean.

"I'd just all of a sudden decided that I wanted to get married to her and I proposed to her. It was a really nice day, it was really good weather, and she loved going to the beach," he shares. "So we were on the beach and I decided to propose to her. I got down on one knee and did what I was supposed to do."

The newlyweds are now returning to the beach for their honeymoon, as they plan to vacation together in Hawaii.

Related Articles
Brittany Cherry Wedding. Credit: Alexes Eide
'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Star Brittany Cherry Marries Bryan Agnew in Small Ceremony
Grant Kemp, Chloe Metcalfe
'Bachelorette' Alum Grant Kemp Is Engaged to Chloe Metcalfe: 'Glad It Went the Way That It Did'
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveals She and Dean Unglert Might Elope: 'We Just Want to Focus on Our Love'
Britt Baron wedding exclsuive. credit: Albany Katz
GLOW's Britt Baron Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend in Long Beach: See the Beautiful Photos
Bridget Moynahan attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
debby ryan, sarah hyland
Debby Ryan Celebrates Sarah Hyland's 'Sick, Thoughtful Wedding' as 'Modern' Bride Releases New Photos
Scheana Shay wedding
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
Jodie Sweetin Mescal Wasilewski wedding July 30, 2022 Malibu, California
See All the Photos from Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's 'Intimate' Malibu Backyard Wedding
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!
Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's engagement
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Boyfriend Grant Troutt: 'Definitely Worth the Wait'
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Garcelle Beauvais Launches New Home Collection Inspired by Her Haitian Roots: 'Dream Come True'
Garcelle Beauvais Launches New Home Collection Inspired by Her Haitian Roots: 'Dream Come True'
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
kevin griffin wedding
Better Than Ezra's Kevin Griffin Marries Erica Krusen in 'Pure Magic' Italian — and Florida! — Weddings