Dietland's Erin Darke Says Boyfriend Daniel Radcliffe Is 'Incredibly Supportive' of Her Career

She may be dating Harry Potter, but Erin Darke‘s success isn’t magic.

The Michigan native, 33, has nearly a decade’s worth of experience in Hollywood, met her boyfriend Daniel Radcliffe on set of 2013’s Kill Your Darlings and broke out with her part on Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt, which aired for one standout season before being canceled in December 2016.

“I will always be sad that we didn’t get to do more of that show,” Darke tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “If someone called me tomorrow and said, ‘We’re doing it,’ I’d be like, ‘Tell me where to be!’ ”

These days, Darke is busy with her role as Leeta — a mysterious goth bent on taking down the patriarchy — in AMC’s Dietland.

“I was really taken with Leeta from the immediate,” she says. “I really enjoy how much her exterior doesn’t really match the person she is. It’s actually really fun playing someone who is so unexpected, but also has such a heart. She wants to do the right thing, it’s just a question of whether she will.”

Though the actress waited until she was auditioning to read Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel upon which the dark comedy is based, she couldn’t get enough.

“It’s a world unlike any world I’d read before, and I got really excited because it seemed so right for adaptation,” Darke remembers. “I enjoyed the book so much, and my biggest issue with the book is when I finished it I was like, no I want more!”

Now, as she hopes for Dietland to get another season, Darke looks forward to the release of her upcoming indie movie, Summer ’03, and reprising her role in the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which received an Emmy nomination on Thursday for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“There’s something just magical about what they’ve created with that show,” she says. “It’s one of the most challenging shows I’ve ever worked on, I think because I think we talk so fast. I also think it’s fun! It’s a very cool, super fun show that’s just subtly feminist.”

Darke has no complaints about making a name for herself on shows that comment on society. “I made like a joke to a friend after I booked Good Girls like three years ago: If I could just spend the rest of my life doing feminist TV shows, I’ll be pretty happy with that,” she recalls. “And somehow it has happened for the last three years. I don’t quite know how, but I hope it continues.”

Darke and Radcliffe in New York City in 2015.

And through it all, she’s had 28-year-old Radcliffe‘s support.

“One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there’s something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you,” Darke gushes. “He helps me make self-tapes sometimes. He’s a great reader, by the way. We’re both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career.”

Dietland airs Mondays on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.