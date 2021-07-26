The actor was reportedly found dead in a suburb of Sydney on Saturday

Dieter Brummer, Australian Actor Known for Home and Away, Dead at 45

Dieter Brummer, best known for playing Shane Parrish on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, has died. He was 45.

"Home and Away and @channel7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer's passing. Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish," reads a statement posted on social media Monday. "We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brummer's family also issued a statement, per BBC News. "We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter," they said. "He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years."

According to Australian CNN affiliate 9News, the New South Wales Police Force confirmed Brummer's body was found in Glenhaven, a suburb of Sydney, on Saturday afternoon after officers responded to a "report of a concern for welfare" at a home in the area.

Authorities said Brummer's death is not believed to be suspicious, according to 9News.

Reps for Brummer and the New South Wales Police Force did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dieter Brummer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brummer starred in Home and Away from 1992 to 1996. The performance earned him two Logie Awards — Australia's equivalent of the Emmy Awards — for most popular actor, once in 1995 and again in 1996.