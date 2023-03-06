Diego Luna Calls Knowing 'Andor' Will End After 2 Seasons 'Really Important,' Shares What Has Kept Him 'Sane'

The actor, who has played Cassian Andor since 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, said of his Disney+ spin-off series: "I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 6, 2023 03:24 PM
(L-R): Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

It takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but Andor fans won't have to wait too long for the finale of the hit Disney+ series.

Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in the Star Wars spin-off, says the upcoming second season will be the last — and he's happy that's where it ends.

"It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health," Luna, 43, told Variety. "But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience."

Andor is a direct prequel to the 2016 standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which itself was a prequel to the original 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The Disney+ story follows Luna's Cassian Andor, a thief who is recruited to become a Rebel spy. Season 1 was a tense espionage thriller that followed Andor through a high-stakes heist and a prison break.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Phillip Faraone/Getty

It's no secret as to where the plot for season 2 is headed for those who have seen Rogue One. The theft of The Empire's Death Star looms as the ultimate goal for Andor and his allies.

Luna told Variety it's a challenge to be a key part of one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. "There's no time for the hangover … You wake up the next morning and there is always something to do."

The actor's way of coping has been to take on theater roles: "In a way, it has kept me sane."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story..L to R: Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk)..Ph: Jonathan Olley..© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. null Copyright: 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. & u00E2u201Eu00A2, All Rights Reserved. ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY **EXCLUSIVE TO PEOPLE SPECIAL ROGUE ONE ISSUE**
Lucasfilm Ltd.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the 2022 premiere of Andor, Luna said joining the Star Wars universe was like living out a childhood dream.

"I still go back to feeling like a lucky kid that suddenly got to play in the playground he was dreaming of. It's that kind of feeling because I did grow up with this universe," he shared. "It's part of my past so deeply, that being asked to do what I love the most in this universe is something I'm never going to get used to. And I shouldn't."

"I'm always going to be excited in a very specific way [that] I can't be excited about in any other job," he continues. "But it also means something really important in that what seemed like a very big risk, it's paying off."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 1 of Andor is available to stream on Disney+.

Related Articles
Stranger Things
'Stranger Things' ' David Harbour Final Season Filming Timeline (Nope, They Still Haven't Started Yet!)
Sarita Choudhury attends the 75th Writers Guild Awards Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023 in New York City.
'AJLT' Star Sarita Choudhury Says 'Seema Wouldn't Go for' 'Sex and the City' 's Big or Aidan
Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Hayden Panettiere Says Late Brother Jansen 'Is Right There with Me' 2 Weeks After His Unexpected Death
Tom Sandoval at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California., Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. , Andy Cohen attends the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips at Second Floor on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
Andy Cohen Says 'I'm Girding My Loins' for 'VPR' Reunion amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair Fallout
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Explains Why 'Sex/Life' 's Season 2 'Perfect Ending' Made Him 'Smile'
Daniele and Yohan, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Daniele Calls Yohan a 'Liar,' Says Marriage 'Isn't What I Want' After Learning of His Ex's Abortion
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Jets to Morocco to Be with Oussama, 24, Who Her Son Says 'Stole Our Mom from Us'
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anPsKqpdEdvY57J6NGgvzh_zsB1ytHdB/view — 90 Day: Rishi Tells Jen She's 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
'90 Day' : Rishi Says Jen Is 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara at Loewe Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 3, 2023 at Chateau de Vincennes in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)
Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara Have a 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion at Paris Fashion Week
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13765266hg) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Win — and Impersonates Patrick Mahomes — During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
THE 126TH TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE -- Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Al Roker Says' Today' Show Co-Host Hoda Kotb Will 'Be Just Fine' amid Her 'Family Health Matter'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Over Alleged Affair Causing Ariana Madix Split
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Says His Mother Was 'Covering Her Eyes' While Watching His Steamy 'Sex/Life' Scenes
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Recalls 'Awkward' Experience Having to Film Sex Scene with Husband for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
AT&T Celebrates the Launch of DIRECTV NOW
Randy Fenoli Looks Back on 22 Seasons of 'Say Yes to the Dress' : 'What a Roller Coaster of a Ride'