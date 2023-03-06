Entertainment TV Diego Luna Calls Knowing 'Andor' Will End After 2 Seasons 'Really Important,' Shares What Has Kept Him 'Sane' The actor, who has played Cassian Andor since 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, said of his Disney+ spin-off series: "I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience" By Brandon Livesay Published on March 6, 2023 03:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. It takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but Andor fans won't have to wait too long for the finale of the hit Disney+ series. Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in the Star Wars spin-off, says the upcoming second season will be the last — and he's happy that's where it ends. "It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health," Luna, 43, told Variety. "But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience." Andor's Diego Luna Says Being Part of the Star Wars Universe 'Is Something I'm Never Going to Get Used To' Andor is a direct prequel to the 2016 standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which itself was a prequel to the original 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The Disney+ story follows Luna's Cassian Andor, a thief who is recruited to become a Rebel spy. Season 1 was a tense espionage thriller that followed Andor through a high-stakes heist and a prison break. Phillip Faraone/Getty It's no secret as to where the plot for season 2 is headed for those who have seen Rogue One. The theft of The Empire's Death Star looms as the ultimate goal for Andor and his allies. Luna told Variety it's a challenge to be a key part of one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. "There's no time for the hangover … You wake up the next morning and there is always something to do." The actor's way of coping has been to take on theater roles: "In a way, it has kept me sane." Andor Characters Are 'Regular People' Making 'Epic Decisions', Teases 'Star Wars' Prequel Series Creator Lucasfilm Ltd. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the 2022 premiere of Andor, Luna said joining the Star Wars universe was like living out a childhood dream. "I still go back to feeling like a lucky kid that suddenly got to play in the playground he was dreaming of. It's that kind of feeling because I did grow up with this universe," he shared. "It's part of my past so deeply, that being asked to do what I love the most in this universe is something I'm never going to get used to. And I shouldn't." "I'm always going to be excited in a very specific way [that] I can't be excited about in any other job," he continues. "But it also means something really important in that what seemed like a very big risk, it's paying off." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 1 of Andor is available to stream on Disney+.