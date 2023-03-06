Diego Luna Calls Knowing 'Andor' Will End After 2 Seasons 'Really Important,' Shares What Has Kept Him 'Sane'

It takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but Andor fans won't have to wait too long for the finale of the hit Disney+ series.

Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in the Star Wars spin-off, says the upcoming second season will be the last — and he's happy that's where it ends.

"It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health," Luna, 43, told Variety. "But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience."

Andor is a direct prequel to the 2016 standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which itself was a prequel to the original 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The Disney+ story follows Luna's Cassian Andor, a thief who is recruited to become a Rebel spy. Season 1 was a tense espionage thriller that followed Andor through a high-stakes heist and a prison break.

It's no secret as to where the plot for season 2 is headed for those who have seen Rogue One. The theft of The Empire's Death Star looms as the ultimate goal for Andor and his allies.

Luna told Variety it's a challenge to be a key part of one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. "There's no time for the hangover … You wake up the next morning and there is always something to do."

The actor's way of coping has been to take on theater roles: "In a way, it has kept me sane."

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the 2022 premiere of Andor, Luna said joining the Star Wars universe was like living out a childhood dream.

"I still go back to feeling like a lucky kid that suddenly got to play in the playground he was dreaming of. It's that kind of feeling because I did grow up with this universe," he shared. "It's part of my past so deeply, that being asked to do what I love the most in this universe is something I'm never going to get used to. And I shouldn't."

"I'm always going to be excited in a very specific way [that] I can't be excited about in any other job," he continues. "But it also means something really important in that what seemed like a very big risk, it's paying off."

Season 1 of Andor is available to stream on Disney+.