Making the Band Is Returning to MTV in 2020: Diddy Says, 'It's Official!'

Making the Band is coming back!

Eighteen years after it launched on MTV in 2002, the musical reality competition series is set to return to MTV, series star Sean “Diddy” Combs announced Monday on Twitter.

“Good morning, everyone. Happy Monday. I hope you’re having a blessed, blessed Monday. Today is decision day,” Combs, 49, began his video message. “I want to thank Wale, I want to thank Seth Rogen for putting this on my radar. Sometimes you live in your own bubble. You may not really know the importance of something that you created. And with Making the Band, myself and MTV, we created something special. We empowered young talent from all over the world.”

Image zoom Danity Kane and Diddy Scott Gries/Getty

“No matter what ‘hood they was from, no matter what background they was from, everybody got a chance if they could sing, if they could rap, if they could dance, if they could show their talent. I loved it. It was like one of the happiest times of my life. And you can’t recreate happiness. … No sleeping in the trophy room. You have to be ready to, you know, do new things and change the game,” the Grammy Award-winning entertainer said.

“I’ve been thinking over the last week when I was riding horses and I was hiking and I was like What would I really love to do, man? What would really inspire me right now? It’s bringing Making the Band back! Making the Band 2020,” he added “I really want to do this. I really think that I would have a good time. And I really think — no, I know that I’m going to build the biggest band in the world!”

I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! pic.twitter.com/EjKCA3TWbl — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019

“So, it’s official! Decision’s made. Making the Band 2020 is back and we’re doing a global talent search. That means if you’re from India, Zimbabwe, Russia, China, Korea, Africa, Saudi Arabia, if you have a talent and you want to be seen and you want to be heard, it’s very simple. We’re doing the social by design. It’s a different time than when Making the Band was on before.”

He quipped, “there’s way better things than cheesecake now, so it’s going to get even crazier,” noting one of the most infamous moments from the show, when Da Band had to get Combs a slice of cheesecake.

According to the network, people from across the globe can submit themselves to the competition across all major social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, by uploading a video submission using #MTBCasting. Casting opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Contestants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to comply with the eligibility requirements and all rules.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV,” Nina L. Diaz, MTV’s president of entertainment, said in a statement. “Making the Band was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor — fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet.”

With Combs as host, the original series chronicled the real-life drama and intimate journeys of musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

Making the Band is set to return to MTV in 2020.