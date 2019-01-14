Did Richard Madden & Ellie Bamber Split? Bodyguard Star Hasn't Been Seen with 21-Year-Old Model

Have Richard Madden and Ellie Bamber called it quits?

The Game of Thrones alum has been flying solo this awards season, attending both the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards without Bamber, the 21-year-old actress/model he began dating in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During his acceptance speech after winning the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama for BBC’s six-part thriller Bodyguard, Madden, 32, thanked his friends and family but failed to mention Bamber.

See Every Single Star Arriving at the 2019 Critics’ Choice AwardsRELATED:

British tabloid The Sun reports that the couple split last month as their day-to-day lives became “increasingly … worlds apart” but hope to remain friends.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Madden and Bamber for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Game of Thrones Is Officially Returning in April

Madden and Bamber were most recently spotted together in November while attending the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, though they posed for photos separately on the red carpet.

As of Monday, they were still following each other on Instagram.

Madden previously dated Victoria actress Jenna Coleman, 32.