Did The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Rachel Brosnahan Marry Jason Ralph?

Keeping a wedding under wraps in Hollywood is no easy task, but it looks like Rachel Brosnahan might have done just that.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star has been secretly married to her longtime boyfriend Jason Ralph since earlier this year.

A second source says Brosnahan, 27, refers to Ralph, 32, as her husband at work.

A rep for Brosnahan declined to comment on her client’s personal life; a rep for Ralph did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though they have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, Brosnahan and Ralph both wear bands on their left ring fingers, which were on display when they attended the 2018 Emmys together earlier this month. (Brosnahan took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the hit Amazon show.)

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Surprise! From Emily Ratajkowski to Cardi B, All the Stars That Secretly Tied the Knot

Brosnahan and Ralph have been together since at least 2015, when they both worked on the WGN series Manhattan.

Ralph, who stars in Syfy’s The Magicians, also boasts a recurring role on the most recent season of Younger.