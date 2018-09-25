Did The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Rachel Brosnahan Marry Jason Ralph?

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty
Brittany Talarico
and Aurelie Corinthios
September 25, 2018 03:17 PM

Keeping a wedding under wraps in Hollywood is no easy task, but it looks like Rachel Brosnahan might have done just that.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star has been secretly married to her longtime boyfriend Jason Ralph since earlier this year.

A second source says Brosnahan, 27, refers to Ralph, 32, as her husband at work.

A rep for Brosnahan declined to comment on her client’s personal life; a rep for Ralph did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though they have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, Brosnahan and Ralph both wear bands on their left ring fingers, which were on display when they attended the 2018 Emmys together earlier this month. (Brosnahan took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the hit Amazon show.)

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Surprise! From Emily Ratajkowski to Cardi B, All the Stars That Secretly Tied the Knot

Brosnahan and Ralph have been together since at least 2015, when they both worked on the WGN series Manhattan.

Ralph, who stars in Syfy’s The Magicians, also boasts a recurring role on the most recent season of Younger. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now