Did Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Split? The Bachelorette Stars Have Been Apart for Weeks

Have Becca Kufrin and her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen called it quits?

Since Yrigoyen came under fire for supporting law enforcement amid nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality earlier this summer, the Bachelorette stars appear to have been apart, though they have continued liking each other's Instagram posts. Recently, Yrigoyen has been on the road in Nevada, while Kufrin has been staying with her mother in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Kufrin hinted at their time apart in a video on her Instagram Story in which she asked fans for prayers and donations for a family friend battling cancer.

"Okay, it's no surprise I'm back at my mom's house for a little bit," she began. "And unfortunately, we found out two weeks ago that my neighbor, Sandy, who I've literally known my entire life and who has been my mom's support system after my dad died ... she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer."

"So I'm roping in all of the troops for prayers, I'm including her GoFundMe here if anyone can help out and donate even $1, or $5, anything," Kufrin continued, getting choked up. "Anything is so appreciated. Thank you."

Over the weekend, she also posted a photo of herself holding up a slice of pizza — and fans zeroed in on the fact that she didn't appear to be wearing her engagement ring.

Reps for Kufrin, 30, and Yrigoyen, 31, have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Earlier this month, E! reported that the couple had broken up, but Kufrin questioned the outlet's sourcing in an Instagram comment.

Yrigoyen sparked controversy in early June, when he posted a lengthy statement on Instagram alongside a photo of the "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show support for police officers. In the post, he claimed cops were staying silent "while being threatened, hated, and assaulted," referring to the demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Bekah Martinez, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor alongside Kufrin, slammed Yrigoyen for his remarks at the time.

"Law enforcement CHOOSES to put on a blue uniform," she commented on his post. "Black people don't choose to be black. Big difference."

Yrigoyen fired back, posting a screenshot of Martinez's comment to his Instagram Story.

"I remember you saying how much you loved me to Becca and you made a mistake for judging me in the past without knowing me..." he wrote. "Needless to say you never got to know me, still don't know me, and you're no longer invited over."

"I'm also showing my love & support for others at this time as well, and still get ridiculed," he added. "Doesn't make me a racist nor does it take away from BLM. Try having conversations with people before judging and labeling. Love to all."

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," she said, though she clarified that she didn't "align" or "agree with" his post.

"I don't think he meant it in a malicious way," she continued. "I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."

A week later, she admitted on the podcast that their future was up in the air, and that they were working on things "at home at this time, and that's where the work will remain."

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," she said. "I can't give anything more than that."

Lindsay, 35, has openly condemned Yrigoyen, recently calling him a "a piece of s---" on the Everything Iconic withDanny Pellegrino podcast.

"He has doubled down on his beliefs," she said. "This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on his season, he had a history of 'liking' things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students 'child actors.' I mean, it was a lot. So, this is who this man is, and he's a piece of s---."

"Out of respect," Lindsay said she would "refrain" from talking about friend Kufrin's current relationship with Yrigoyen, but made it clear that Kufrin knows she will "not f--- with him."