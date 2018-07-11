Dictionary.Com Shades Kylie Jenner After Forbes Calls Her a 'Self-Made' Almost-Billionaire

Dictionary.com has a bone to pick with Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday, Forbes unveiled its latest cover, graced by none other than the youngest Kardashian-Jenner. Diving deep into her $900 billion cosmetics empire, the magazine predicts that Jenner, who turns 21 next month, is on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female” — surpassing even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.

“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” Dictionary.com tweeted in response to the story, before shadily quipping: “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

But what’s a little shade when you’re one of America’s richest self-made women, ever? And clearly, Jenner’s family was unfazed: They all jumped to social media to praise their little “boss,” with sister Kim Kardashian West, 37, excitedly tweeting her congratulations.

“CONGRATS,” she wrote. “Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY.”

And momager Kris Jenner, 62, was also quick to celebrate the cover.

“My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!!” she gushed on Instagram. “I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!”

After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business. Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the mogul’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Jenner maintains sole ownership of. (And that’s not even all of her earnings: She also rakes in product endorsements, cashes in her Keeping Up with the Kardashians paychecks, and boasts a Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal.)

Jenner credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” she told the magazine. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”