Hailee Steinfeld's Dickinson to End with Season 3 — Watch Teaser

Dickinson will end with its upcoming third season.

The Hailee Steinfeld-led comedy will return to Apple TV+ for its final season on Nov. 5, with the series finale set for Dec. 24, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski and Wiz Khalifa will be returning alongside Steinfeld in the 10-episode season. Zosia Mamet and Will Pullen will also return as guest stars, and new guest stars include Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath

In a new teaser for the third season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) wants to leave a lasting legacy.

"Us mortals, we only live for a short time," she says in a voiceover. "I want to do something that matters. It's bigger than fame."

Dickinson Credit: Courtesy Apple

"I believe poetry can be powerful," Emily tells Death, played by Khalifa, in another scene. "Even more powerful than you."

Season 3 will see Emily's artistry fall as the American Civil War rages on. She also endures an equally fierce personal battle that divides her own family. "As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past," a description teases.