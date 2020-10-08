Season 2 finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) being "pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye"

Dickinson Gets Season 3 Renewal as Season 2 Teaser and Premiere Date Are Revealed

More Dickinson is on its way!

The Apple TV+ original series starring Hailee Steinfeld has scored an early season 3 renewal, the streaming service announced Thursday. In addition to news of the dark comedy's renewal, the series also released a season 2 teaser and revealed that it will premiere on Friday, Jan. 8.

In the first look, Steinfeld's Emily Dickinson and her friends sit with their hands placed on a circular table, which has a circle drawn in the center and is filled with candles.

"Tonight we hold this gathering to reflect," Emily says. "Personally I've been feeling a lot of uncertainty."

She asks, "Oh great spirits, should I seek fame?" Then, Emily and the group scream as lightning strikes outside and the candles throughout the room are immediately blown out.

Image zoom Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson Apple TV +

Season 2 finds Emily being "pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play," according to Apple TV+.

Alongside Steinfeld, season 2 will feature returning cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wiz Khalifa, who will reprise as his "Death" character. Finn Jones (Sam Bowles) and Pico Alexander (Ship) will also be back as recurring guest stars.

Joining them are newcomer guest stars Nick Kroll (Edgar Allan Poe), Timothy Simons (Frederick Law Olmsted), Ayo Edebiri (Hattie) and Will Pullen (Nobody).

The series is executive-produced by Steinfeld, Alena Smith, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee, Josh Stern and Alex Goldstone. Smith is also the writer and showrunner.